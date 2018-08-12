Chinese workers aged under 23 stay in their first job for just seven months, according to a new study.

Conducted by employment-related social media platform LinkedIn, the research looked at the profiles of 150,000 users and found that younger people spent considerably less time in their first positions than people just a few years older had in theirs.

Workers aged 23-28 spent an average of 19 months in their first job, the survey said, while 29 to 38-year-olds remained for three-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, a separate study by China Youth Daily found that one in five young Chinese quit their jobs before securing an offer for a new one, a move it referred to as “naked resignation”.

The newspaper research, which looked at almost 2,000 workers aged between 18 and 35, said that half of the respondents had considered “naked resignation”, while 23 per cent said they actually had done it.

Of the latter, more than half said they made their risky move out of frustration related to working practices or dissatisfaction with their salary.

Other reasons cited included a desire to change career path, pressure at work and personal relationship problems.

About 47 per cent of the people who left their jobs in such a manner said they found it relatively easy to get another, while 40 per cent said they found it hard, the report said.