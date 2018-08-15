Motorists in Taiwan got a surprise over the weekend when they spotted two men sunbathing on a city street, a local television station reported.

Photographs and video footage shared online showed the two Westerners, dressed only in shorts, arranging a towel on a hatched area of the road in Changhua and sitting down.

While the stunt appeared to be a prank, some social media users failed to see the funny side and issued sombre warnings to road users.

“People riding and driving on the road should be careful as foreigners are sunbathing there,” a person wrote as an accompanying note to images posted on Facebook.

Another commenter described the men’s behaviour as “very dangerous”, while a third suggested they had mistaken the road for a beach in Hawaii.

Others were less concerned about the safety issue and suggested the pair were either drunk or had been dared into it.

“They might have done it because they lost a bet,” a person wrote.

The photographs were taken about 4pm on Sunday on a road close to the city’s art museum, SET News reported. After the local police saw the images, officers were dispatched to the scene, but by the time they arrived the men had gone.

The police said that under local regulations the pair could face a fine of NT$300 (US$9.75) for disturbing the traffic.