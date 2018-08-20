A quick-thinking bride left her wedding photo shoot to perform CPR on a traffic accident victim in northern China.

Nurse Xie Dan was posing for street photos in Wafangdian, Liaoning province, with her new husband on Saturday morning when she saw a woman fall out of a vehicle.

Passers-by were stunned as Xie, in her wedding dress, immediately ran to the woman and tried to save her, the Peninsula Morning News reported on Monday.

Local police said the woman, who has not been identified, later died of her injuries in hospital. Police confirmed the woman fell from a three-wheeled vehicle following a collision with another car.

It is unclear whether the woman, who was in her seventies, was a passenger or driver of the vehicle.

Commenters on Weibo, China’s Twitter, praised Xie as the “most beautiful new bride in Wafangdian” and gushed that “her husband must be a very lucky man”.

“It was my duty,” Xie, a nurse at Wafangdian Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital near Dalian, was quoted as saying.

Xie and her husband were among thousands of happy couples around the country tying the knot on Saturday, the day after Chinese Valentine’s Day.