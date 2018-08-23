A senior Buddhist monk is under investigation by the police after complaints of sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct were upheld, the Chinese authorities said on Thursday.

An investigation concluded that Xuecheng, abbot of the well-known Longquan Temple on the outskirts of Beijing, had sexually harassed female disciples via text messages, built temples without obtaining official permits and mishandled the temple’s funds, according to a statement posted on the website of the National Religious Affairs Administration.

Claims he sexually assaulted nuns have been passed on to the police, who are also investigating whether any of his other activities broke the law.

The report also said he was suspected of “violating Buddhist principles” and he is now subject to disciplinary action by the national Buddhist Association.

The investigation began after two women compiled a 95-page document outlining the accusations made about the monk, who is also a member of China’s top political advisory body.

The document went viral online at the end of last month, contributing to China’s fledgling #MeToo movement.

Shi Xianjia and Shi Xianqi, the two women who compiled the report, said the abbot sent suggestive messages to two nuns at the temple and made unwanted sexual advances towards at least four others.

The 52-year-old stepped down as chairman of the Buddhist Association a week ago amid a public uproar.

Previously Xuecheng had denied all the allegations in an online statement, saying they stemmed from “fabricated material” and “distorted facts”.

Longquan Temple is known as China’s hi-tech temple for its use of artificial intelligence technology to aid enlightenment and the development of a miniature robotic monk.

Many of its monks and nuns are former top academics from prominent universities, including the two whistle-blowers.