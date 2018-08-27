Police have arrested a woman suspected of abducting a five-year-old girl who was found in new clothes and with her head shaved just hours after she went missing in southwest China on the weekend.

The girl went missing at around 2pm on Saturday near a river in Xuanwei, Yunnan province, the Shanghai-based news website Thepaper.cn reported on Monday.

She had been out with her grandmother when they came across an older woman with another young girl who looked about six years old, the report quoted the girl’s mother as saying.

The five-year-old went over to play with the other young girl but was later nowhere to be found, the report said.

The mother immediately reported the girl’s disappearance to the police and a citywide search effort was launched, with alerts posted on social media platform WeChat.

At about 4.30pm, a witness reported seeing the girl in a white dress at a railway station in the city about to get into a rented car heading for Qujing near the provincial capital of Kunming.

Police tracked down the girl and the suspected abductor near Qujing’s railway station just after midnight, detaining a woman at the scene.

The family arrived at around 12.30am on Sunday to pick up the child, who was unharmed.

The child’s parents said that the suspect, who was identified by the child as the same woman she encountered the previous day, had already bought train tickets to Chongqing.