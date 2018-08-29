Body of Chinese student found in German river

A man has been arrested after the body of a Chinese student was found in a river in Germany, police said.

The body of the 26-year-old Jena University student from Shanxi province surnamed Liu, was found in the Saale which flows through the city in the eastern province of Thuringia on Tuesday.

Earlier that day a 23-year-old Vietnamese man went to police and told them that the Liu had been killed at the weekend, according to a statement posted by Thuringia police on Facebook.

The student’s body was found in the river later that day following a two-hour search by helicopters and divers, the force said.

The Ostthuringer Zeitung reported that the arrested man was a classmate of Liu’s.

The Jena Chinese Students and Scholars Association reported the case to the Chinese Consulate in Germany.

The consulate issued an official statement online indicating that they have dispatched a team to Jena to follow the police investigation and will be handling contact with the family of the victim.

Mourners and sympathisers online are sharing the image of a simple black candle beside the words: “Our overseas student, killed at Germany’s Jena University,” which was also published on a Chinese consulate’s website.

Users commented on a Weibo post from the Jena Chinese Students and Scholars Association.

One user wrote: “I only regret that I saw you at the library last week, but I did not ask how you were. There is no evil or pain in heaven, and I hope that your spirit will rest in peace.”

Police said forensics officers were examining the place where the body was found and another site in the city, and that the investigation is ongoing.

A statement by the Chinese embassy said diplomats had been informed of the killing and had sent a team to the areas to liaise with police.

The embassy also said it was working to contact the victim’s family.