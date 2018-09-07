Burns survivor must wait to hold her newborn baby girl in central China

A heavily pregnant woman in central China has given birth to a baby girl, days after she suffered severe burns to more than 85 per cent of her body.

Huang Qingqing was lucky to survive a deadly blaze which broke out at her dormitory block in Jinyin village near the city of Zhengzhou, Henan province on August 25, according to Shanghai news site Thepaper.cn on Thursday.

Firefighters rescued Huang, who was seven months pregnant, from the first floor where she lived with her husband Liu Zhengqiang.

On September 1, while still recovering in intensive care at Zhengzhou First People’s Hospital, she went into labour and gave birth 48 hours later to a child weighing a mere 2.5 pounds.

The infant was immediately rushed to neonatal intensive care with an infection contracted in the womb, as a result of the severity of her mother’s burns.

“At the moment, the child’s health is in a stable condition,” Zhang Bing, a paediatrician at the Zhengzhou hospital, told Henan state television.

“Next, we will give specific medical treatment according to the state of the child’s illness.”

The fire was caused by a faulty charging cable for an electric scooter used by a food delivery worker. The flames quickly engulfed the nearby dormitory block, home to several delivery workers and their families, killing two and injuring three others, including Huang.

This is not the first time a fire has been caused by charging electric bicycles. Approximately 10,000 such incidents were recorded across the nation by Chinese emergency services between 2013 and 2017.

On August 23, a woman and her 7-month-old daughter died when a fire broke out at a residential building in Shenzhen, Guangdong province in southeastern China. The cause was identified as an electric bike parked nearby, which spontaneously combusted while it was left charging overnight.

Huang is now on the long road to recovery from her injuries. She was expected to undergo skin grafts and decompression surgery on Friday.

Her husband Liu told state television: “My wife is really looking forward to the day she can leave hospital with her daughter, so we can feel like a complete family again.”