3 killed after driver ploughs through busy town square in central China

Three people have been killed and 43 others were injured after a man driving a Land Rover ploughed through a busy town square in Hunan province, central China on Wednesday evening.

Police arrested a 54-year-old male suspect at the scene of the incident in the town of Lishui, Hengdong county, according to local media reports.

The incident happened at about 7.40pm in the town’s central plaza. Witnesses told news website Thepaper.cn that a red SUV suddenly drove into crowds of people who had been dancing and walking around in the square, causing mass panic.

Several bystanders posted graphic video footage shortly after the incident onto Chinese social media. In the videos, dozens of people can be seen lying on the ground, some in pools of blood, while panicked crowds and emergency services personnel gather around them.

The local government immediately sent emergency services to treat the wounded while police arrested the driver, according to the Hengdong Communist Party Committee propaganda department.

Police are investigating the incident. It has not been confirmed whether it was a deliberate act.