Students dining at a vocational college’s canteen in central China were suddenly subjected to hard-core pornography aired on its television screens this week.

The video was shown for about three minutes while more than 30 people were having their dinner on Monday evening, before the staff realised and turned the screen off.

Without elaborating, a staff member at Zhangjiajie Aviation Industry Vocational and Technical College in Hunan province told the South China Morning Post it had reported the incident to authorities.

The college said hackers, rather than an employee, were likely to blame.

“The system might have been hacked, or intentionally manipulated by others,” an employee told video portal Btime.

Given that it was an internet television service, a hacker could have accessed it via Bluetooth or other remote operating measures, she said, adding that the police were investigating.

Pornography is included in the wide range of content that is censored online in China, but this was not the first time it had been broadcast in public – be it accidentally or maliciously.

In July 2016, the audio from a pornographic video was played for half an hour through a speaker at a kindergarten in Zhengzhou, in central China’s Henan province, and was audible to people living nearby. An investigation found that a kindergarten chef was watching the video on a computer, unaware that the computer was connected to the speaker.

A pornographic video was shown for nine minutes on a giant LED screen outside a major shopping centre in Lishui, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, in August 2015, and similar instances have occurred at malls in Heilongjiang, Henan and Gansu provinces. All were blamed on employee error.