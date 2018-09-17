At least four people have been killed in southern China after Typhoon Mangkhut, the year’s most powerful tropical storm to hit the nation, barrelled into the southern province of Guangdong, the local government said on Monday.

Three people were killed by fallen trees in Guangzhou while another died under a collapsed structure in Dongguan, state media People’s Daily reported.

Some 3.1 million people were evacuated before the typhoon hit, according to official newspaper Nanfang Daily. More than 500,000 people were affected by the typhoon, state television said.

Mangkhut made landfall in western Guangdong on Sunday afternoon before moving into neighbouring Guangxi province by midnight, bringing with it torrential rains and gales.

Though the worst appears to have passed for Guangdong, local meteorological authorities warned residents to remain alert for floods and landslides in Guangxi.

In Guangzhou, the Baiyun International Airport resumed flights at 8am on Monday, but reminded passengers to check with airlines in advance to obtain flight information.

Other major airports in the Pearl River Delta, including Shenzhen and Zhuhai, also reopened Monday morning. Both had been closed since Sunday midnight.

But in the Guangxi capital of Nanning, 71 international flights had been cancelled by 9.30am on Monday due to Mangkhut as the province continued to reel from its aftermath.

The unopened Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge was unaffected, according to a report in Nanfang Daily, citing the bridge management authority.

Before the typhoon, there had been public concern that the bridge snaking through the Pearl River estuary would not be able to withstand Mangkhut’s onslaught.

The bridge has a design lifespan of 120 years and is built to withstand winds of up to 201km/h (125 miles per hour).

In Zhuhai, traffic resumed normal operations after the local government on Monday morning downgraded the typhoon alert to yellow, second-to-lowest in a four-tier warning system.

But Jiuzhou Harbour, with ships going to Shenzhen and Hong Kong, remains closed until further notice.

As people took to the streets in Zhuhai to clean up the debris, locals said the city had dealt better this year than it did when Typhoon Hato struck in August last year.

“Last year lots of large trees fell along this road,” a city cleaner surnamed Zhu said, as government workers, police and volunteers worked around him, dragging away palm tree leaves and loading them on to trucks.

“This year, we trimmed some of the larger trees beforehand. Right now all this damage is from smaller bushes and grass lawns,” Zhu said.

Bulldozers scooped up piles of dirt washed ashore by the flood on Lovers’ Road, a famous scenic promenade along the coast lined with resorts and parks. Damage could also be seen on parts of the stone barriers along the shore, where littered stones lay on the roads.

Shop owners in the area were mopping their floors and wiping clean window panes, getting ready to open for business later in the day.

A seafood restaurant employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said she thought the government was better prepared this time, having gained from last year’s experience.

“We lost power for a few days last year, but no such thing happened this year. The government has also informed us beforehand, they even sent someone to brace this trash can in front of the shop,” she said.

A taxi driver said last year’s Hato took everyone by surprise. They had no idea it was going to be that powerful, he said, and the government didn’t take many precautions.

It had been quite chaotic the day after Hato, not like this time, when traffic was resumed in a timely and orderly fashion, the taxi driver said.