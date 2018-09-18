Naked Chinese businessmen detained in India after car crash

Police in India have detained two Chinese men found naked after their car crashed into another vehicle on a busy road in the country’s north on the weekend, according to Indian media reports.

Three people were critically injured in the crash on Sunday in Meerut, a city of around 3 million people in Uttar Pradesh, according to India’s Asian News International. Other reports did not mention casualties.

The Times of India reported on Tuesday that the driver had been charged with four counts, including reckless driving and causing grievous harm.

The men were naked at the time of the crash and were given clothes before being taken to a police station in Meerut, the report said.

Traffic came to a halt in the area as a crowd of people gathered around the men and their dented Toyota, waiting for police to arrive.

The Times of India quoted one of the men as saying that he was not wearing clothes because he had had “a few bottles of Indian beer that he could not handle”.

City police superintendent Ranvijay Singh said the men were in the meat export business and in the city for a quality control visit. They were both on business visas set to expire this month.

“We are looking into all possible reasons for their eccentric behaviour,” Singh said.