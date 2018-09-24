Chinese woman killed, another injured in knife attack in their US home

One Chinese national was murdered and another was wounded in a knife attack in the United States on Friday night, according to the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

The two victims, both women, were attacked in their home in a residential area of Dallas, official news agency Xinhua reported on Monday, citing the consulate.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene, where one woman was pronounced dead, while the other woman was rushed to a local hospital.

The suspect, a white male, is still at large, according to Xinhua.

A Dallas police report said they were investigating a double stabbing in the north of the city but did not release any information about the victims’ identities.

The deceased woman had been followed back to her flat by the attacker after she had gone out to walk her dog in the neighbourhood, according to the police report.

Detectives are calling for anyone with additional information to come forward.

Dallas is ranked 33rd among United States cities with the highest murder rates, with 166 murders recorded there last year, according to official data for 2017.

The attack is the latest involving Chinese living in the United States in recent years.

A 19-year-old Arizona State University student from China was shot dead in 2016 in an act of road rage.

Last year, a Chinese scholar at the University of Illinois was kidnapped and murdered.

Both cases made headlines in China and raised questions over whether Chinese students were safe in the US.

It is unknown whether the two women in Dallas were studying there, although initial mainland media reports have indicated this may be the case.

The Chinese consulate in Houston has issued a message advising Chinese citizens to pay attention to their personal safety.