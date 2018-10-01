Chinese woman rescued from wild boar trap

A middle-aged woman in eastern China was rescued by police and civilians from a wild boar trap after she got caught in it while foraging on a remote mountainside, reported Qianjiang Evening News on Sunday.

The 65-year-old woman, surnamed Xu, had gone into the mountains near her home on the outskirts of Hangzhou city, in Zhejiang province, on Friday afternoon to pick wild kiwi fruit and chestnuts for her three granddaughters, who were returning home for the National Day holidays on Monday, according to the report.

It said she accidentally stepped on a wild boar trap placed on the remote trail, and tried unsuccessfully to prise it open with a hatchet she was carrying before dialling emergency services at around 2pm.

Police from Wushi town in Fuyang district spent almost an hour searching for Xu on the densely overgrown hillside, before succeeding by blaring their siren and asking her to describe where she heard it coming from, the report stated.

When they found Xu, the paper reported, they realised the boar trap’s steel spikes could cause further injury if she moved her leg, and called the Dragon Sheep Hunter Rescue Team from nearby Xiande village, who prised open the trap with specialist tools and treated Xu’s wounds.

Xu returned home to Wushi town at around 4pm, causing amusement by asking her rescuers how much she should pay them for their hard work. “Auntie, we don’t take any money,” one was quoted as saying.

In August, a 28-year-old-man was trapped in the wilderness in Zhejiang for two weeks after being caught in an illegal wild boar snare. He survived by drinking spring water and eating insects before he was finally found by a search party.