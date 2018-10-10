Brawl breaks out after Chinese tourists throw melon seed shells into lake

A brawl broke out at a scenic lake in southwest China after tourists throwing melon seed shells into the water were confronted by villagers on Friday afternoon, a local news outlet reports.

It started when the group of locals tried to stop the visitors from littering as they ate the popular snack by Lake Lugu in Yunnan province and tempers flared, according to Thepaper.cn.

Video footage of the incident shows several people wielding what appear to be wooden oars as the villagers and tourists grab at each other.

A local resident eventually broke up the fight before police arrived, according to the news website.

“There were injuries to varying degrees on both sides (one tourist dislocated his hand, another was slightly injured). At present, the injured are being treated in hospital,” the police report posted on an official Weibo account said.

It added that the county public security bureau was handling the case, without elaborating.

Police also confirmed the authenticity of the video, according to the news website.

Lugu Lake is a popular tourist destination, but it is one of several Yunnan lakes that have been the focus of anti-pollution campaigns in recent years.

A growing number of visitors have put a strain on waste-water treatment and infrastructure facilities in the province, China’s top destination, which notched up 430 million tourists in 2016, according to official figures.

Last year, more than 1,000 businesses alongside Erhai Lake near Dali were closed amid a government clean-up campaign.

Lugu Lake, in the northwest of the province, is known not only for its scenery but for the Mosuo ethnic group, a matriarchal society who live in the surrounding area.