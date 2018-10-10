A newborn is fighting for her life in a Hubei clinic after she was found in a culvert in the central Chinese province.

The baby girl sustained severe injuries when she was thrown from a speeding car on Friday, police in Lichuan city believe.

She is in critical condition, with a fractured hand and bleeding on the brain, doctors at the clinic told Shanghai-based news outlet Thepaper.cn on Tuesday.

She is believed to have been born around noon on Friday, the report said, citing a doctor surnamed Wang. Wrapped in a plastic bag with her umbilical cord left uncut, she was found lying in the culvert the same day by a local couple in the town of Moudao in southwestern Lichuan.

She will stay at the suburban Lichuan clinic because moving her could have an impact on her health, Wang said. Specialists from the Lichuan People’s Hospital are meanwhile making trips to the clinic to monitor her condition.

Dozens of people have visited the clinic to make donations, and some have also offered to adopt the baby girl.

“I am both sad and angry about this. We will take care of the baby until she finds a home,” Qin Tao from the Lichuan Police Department said, adding that the case was still being investigated.

Like most Asian nations, China has a traditional bias for sons. China’s one-child policy from the 1980s to 2016 made it worse, with families aborting female fetuses and killing or abandoning baby girls to ensure the one permitted child was male.

As a result, China has one of the world’s most skewed sex ratios at birth. The ratio peaked in 2004, with 121.2 boys born for every 100 girls, and some provinces seeing the ratio climb as high as 130, according to a 2016 report from the World Economic Forum.

China ended the one-child policy in 2016 as the country began to face a serious sex imbalance as well as a rapidly ageing population.