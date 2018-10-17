A Chinese teenager wrote to her high school teacher threatening to kill herself if her confiscated mobile phone was not returned to her, local media reported on Tuesday.

The girl did eventually get the phone back but has since quit the school in China’s southern Hunan province.

According to photos of her letter posted on China’s Twitter-like Weibo microblogging service, she wrote to the teacher: “I know it was my fault that I did not hand in my cell phone, but please think about it. I used to go out to play a lot, so my dad bought me the phone.

“Now I’m asking you if you will return it, and if you don’t I’ll kill myself.”

The teacher confiscated the phone on Friday, after spotting a student playing a game on it during lunch break.

The girl went to the teacher’s office later that day and demanded the phone be returned to her. The teacher refused, citing a school ban on student mobile phones, Women Platform reported.

During that evening’s revision period, the teacher found the girl apparently attempting to jump from a seventh-floor window, but being held back by classmates, according to reports.

The teacher returned the phone immediately and then alerted the girl’s parents. The parents work in Guangdong, about a six-hour drive from Dao County in Hunan, where the girl attends school.

The girl’s letter was passed to the deputy headmaster, Tan Xiangping. The headmaster, who has 29 years of teaching experience, wrote back:

“Do you think it is right of you to speak in such language, choosing your phone over a healthy life and threatening your teacher?”

China recently began cracking down on mobile gaming to combat video game addiction, particularly in rural children.

Tech giant Tencent has announced a plan to use facial recognition technology to identify minors playing video games.

China has 788 million mobile internet users, 18.2 per cent of whom are aged 10-19, according to a report from the China Internet Network Information Centre.