Taiwan ‘tourist’ train crash leaves 17 dead, 80 injured
PUBLISHED : Sunday, 21 October, 2018, 7:22pm
UPDATED : Sunday, 21 October, 2018, 7:41pm
Related topics
At least 17 people were killed and 80 injured on Sunday when a train derailed and several carriages overturned in northeast Taiwan, local authorities said.
The train was travelling along a coastal route popular with tourists, they said.
More to follow …
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Self-taught musicians hit high notes on app-connected instruments
In partnership with: HKT PREMIER
Hammersmith: West London's fast-expanding media and tech hub
Brought to you by JLL
Comments: