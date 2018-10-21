NewsChinaSociety
Taiwan ‘tourist’ train crash leaves 17 dead, 80 injured

    PUBLISHED : Sunday, 21 October, 2018, 7:22pm
    UPDATED : Sunday, 21 October, 2018, 7:41pm

    Reuters
    Reuters

    At least 17 people were killed and 80 injured on Sunday when a train derailed and several carriages overturned in northeast Taiwan, local authorities said.

    The train was travelling along a coastal route popular with tourists, they said.

    More to follow …

     

