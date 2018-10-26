The parents of a five-year-old boy who was caught on camera driving a toy jeep along a busy road in east China have been given a police warning, despite saying they were only trying to boost the child’s courage.

Footage of the incident taken from surveillance cameras shows the youngster steering the plastic vehicle for about 2km (1¼ miles) through the streets of Yongkang in Zhejiang province, while his parents ride alongside on a scooter.

The joyride was eventually spotted by the police, and officers moved in to bring it to an end, Kankanews.com reported.

After issuing the boy’s parents with a warning, the police fined his father for carrying a passenger – his wife – on the back of his scooter. They also confiscated the child’s jeep, China Heilongjiang TV reported.

The Kankanews report quoted the parents as saying they were trying to build up the boy’s courage, but most social media users were unimpressed.

“People shouldn’t become parents if they don’t have brains,” one person said.

“Stupid parents, if an accident happens, they’ll regret it for the rest of their lives,” said another.

“The drivers who drove by were so lucky,” said a third.