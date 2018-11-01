Halloween might be a Western holiday, but its influence has spread east in recent years. People dressing up in costumes and trick-or-treating are now common sights in Chinese cities on October 31 – and the number only increases each year.

Giving the celebrations an Asian twist, people in China have moved beyond the usual headless ghouls and bloodthirsty vampires. For instance, a pair of pale-faced women in traditional Chinese bridal gowns turned up in a subway train, while another pair dressed as characters from a Chinese legend were spotted at a fast food outlet.

Make-up bloggers have also jumped at the opportunity to post Halloween tutorials on social media site Weibo, teaching tricks ranging from creating zombie make-up to painting fake wounds.

These are some of the more eye-catching costumes that appeared on social media this year.

The white and green snakes from a Chinese legend

Halloween in China



The White Snake and the Green Snake in Chinese ancient myth. #HappyHalloween2018#Halloween2018#HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/KAX4Tulh4m — Jinxing Capsules 今幸胶囊 (@jinxingchina) November 1, 2018

Chinese ghost brides

Parents dress their kids up

A ghostly nun dining on hotpot

Halloween in China pic.twitter.com/ITW9ArOAek — Yufan Huang (@georgetoparis) October 31, 2018

Halloween in Shanghai

Halloween parties in Shanghai. The festival is getting more popular among Chinese young people and children. China has been 'infiltrated' by Western culture for many years. Do some Western countries need to be so worried about influence of China? pic.twitter.com/ZM2gc2kpWt — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 31, 2018

Chinese actor Bai Yu dresses up as a vampire