6 wackiest Halloween costumes in China we found on social media

  • Halloween is gaining popularity in Chinese cities as trick-or-treating and costumes become common sight
PUBLISHED : Thursday, 01 November, 2018, 6:18pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 01 November, 2018, 7:10pm

SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Halloween might be a Western holiday, but its influence has spread east in recent years. People dressing up in costumes and trick-or-treating are now common sights in Chinese cities on October 31 – and the number only increases each year.

Giving the celebrations an Asian twist, people in China have moved beyond the usual headless ghouls and bloodthirsty vampires. For instance, a pair of pale-faced women in traditional Chinese bridal gowns turned up in a subway train, while another pair dressed as characters from a Chinese legend were spotted at a fast food outlet.

As kids and teens dress up for Halloween, some in China are spooked

Make-up bloggers have also jumped at the opportunity to post Halloween tutorials on social media site Weibo, teaching tricks ranging from creating zombie make-up to painting fake wounds.

These are some of the more eye-catching costumes that appeared on social media this year.

The white and green snakes from a Chinese legend

Chinese ghost brides

Parents dress their kids up

A ghostly nun dining on hotpot

Halloween in Shanghai

Chinese actor Bai Yu dresses up as a vampire

 

