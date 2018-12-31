The controversy surrounding health products company Quanjian Group has deepened, with a former staff member making allegations that it used dubious sales tactics to boost business.

It came after the Tianjin municipal government said it was investigating the company, which is based in the northeastern China port city, over accusations that it engaged in false marketing practices. That case is linked to the death three years ago of a four-year-old girl whose father claimed she had taken the company’s herbal cancer treatment.

In the latest development, a woman who said she went “undercover” at the company for three months to expose alleged malpractice by the firm posted a video on Weibo on Sunday in which a sales agent apparently talks about how to sell certain products.

The person is heard in the video saying the sanitary pads made by Quanjian are so hygienic, and made from such high quality materials, that they are even safe to eat.

“But it’s not just the sanitary pads, they also claim that you can drink the facial cleanser,” the woman, who gave her name as He Juan, told China Business News.

Similar claims against Quanjian were also made on health website Dingxiang Yisheng last week.

Repeated calls to Quanjian seeking comment on Monday went unanswered.

The company made headlines last week when the health website published an interview with Zhou Erli, a farmer from Inner Mongolia, saying that he regretted putting his trust in the company’s products and taking his daughter, Zhou Yang, out of Beijing Children’s Hospital, where she was being treated for cancer.

The report set off a storm of criticism online, prompting the Tianjin government to send a team of investigators from the municipal market and quality supervision department, health bureau and other agencies to look into the company’s marketing practices.

Quanjian has denied the allegations made in the Dingxiang Yisheng report, saying it was inaccurate.