A farmer from central China has spent the past 17 years training his livestock to perform tricks, according to an online video.

Wang Dingxuan, 54, said his star performer was a pig that he had trained to jump over hurdles and pull wedding carts – in return for a handful of treats.

Over the years, Wang has built up a strong bond with his animals, he said in an interview published on Pearvideo.com.

“I let the pig live in my house,” he said. “We’ve developed a close relationship.”

The farmer, from the city of Yanshi in Henan province, said he had always loved animals and decided to start training them after seeing a dog perform tricks on a Western television show.

After practising for several years, Wang set up the Yanshi City Happy Everyday Pet Performance Group in 2007.

The show features a number of animals, including a pig, dog, goat and pigeon. Footage of a goat walking along a narrow plank became a hit on social media.

“A man from Shandong saw my animals and wanted to buy my pig for more than 10,000 yuan (US$1,450),” Wang said. “I turned him down, but said we were willing to perform for him.”

Although he is now a big hit, Wang said his family was not supportive in the early days.

“They said I should be working in the daytime rather than playing with my animals,” he said. “So I trained my animals at night.”

His persistence worked, and his 75-year-old mother can now often be seen riding the pig on the streets of Yanshi.