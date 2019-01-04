Indian authorities are investigating a Chinese tourist’s claim that she was drugged by several men and may have been raped, the Chinese embassy in New Delhi said.

The 25-year-old woman, from southern Guizhou province, contacted tourist police in Agra, Uttar Pradesh state, on Monday after she said she was offered tea laced with sedatives the day before and lost her memory, The Times of India reported on Thursday.

The Chinese embassy said that it had contacted the woman and was following the case.

The woman – who had travelled alone – arrived in the town of Khajuraho in central Madhya Pradesh on Friday last week, where she befriended an auto rickshaw driver who took her to her hotel.

India rape victim self-immolates to protest police inaction

She filed the complaint with Agra police with the help of two Chinese passengers she met on a train on Monday, alleging that on Sunday she lost consciousness in Khajuraho and was likely to have been raped after taking several cups of tea from the driver and another man in a shop.

The case was taken over by Madhya Pradesh police and two young men, including the driver, were detained, the newspaper said.

They admitted offering tea to the tourist but denied misconduct, it said.

An initial medical examination of the woman on Monday showed no signs of sexual assault, police said. Blood tests were to follow.

According to her statement to the police reported on Friday by Chinese news video platform PearVideo, the woman claimed she was invited to a tea stall on Sunday by a group of local men and drank two cups on her way to a museum.

Chinese teen kept as sex slave bore children to both abductor and his son

She felt dizzy at the museum and, after leaving, she met the same men again and was invited to another cup of tea with them at the same place, she said.

Her last memory was that someone told her that, “I understand your feelings. Look at one point and not another place,” she claimed.

“After three cups of tea, I felt so dizzy. And they tried to keep me there, talking and many, many things … They wanted to go into my mind and control my mind,” the woman said in the PearVideo report.

“Not only one person did the things … I can feel. Many people took part,” she said.