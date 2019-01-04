Jail for Chinese mother who drowned son over cerebral palsy fears

A court in central China rejected an appeal against a five-year prison sentence handed down last year to a woman who drowned her four-month-old son because she suspected he had an incurable neurological disorder.

Stay-at-home mother Liu Ping drowned her son Hao Hao in a bathtub in their home in Liuyang, Hunan province, in April last year before turning herself in to police, the Harbin-based Modern Evening Times reported on Friday.

At her trial last year, Liu told the court that she thought her son had cerebral palsy so she killed him to spare him a life of hardship, according to the report.

When the child was born, doctors told her that the child was healthy but he was diagnosed at three months with some muscle strength problems.

Liu said the child also squinted and was easily scared, convincing her that he had cerebral palsy.

Her fears were compounded when she read a news report about a child with the neurological condition being murdered.

Liu’s husband, Wang Jianze, did not believe Hao Hao had cerebral palsy but was unable to convince his wife of his opinion, the report said.

Believing the child would never be well, Liu drowned Hao Hao before phoning Wang to tell him what she had done.

In its decision on appeal, the Changsha Intermediate People’s Court said Liu was given a lenient sentence because she had been diagnosed with depression and Wang showed forgiveness.

“They have a 14-year-old daughter. Wang hopes the court can give his wife a light punishment,” the court was quoted as saying.