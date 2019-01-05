Yukai Yang, a former chemistry student at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania who is accused of slowly poisoning his roommate, has been sent to jail over allegations he sought to flee to his native China by orchestrating his own deportation.

The Allentown Morning Call reports Yang’s bail was revoked and he was ordered Friday to be held in Northampton County Jail in Pennsylvania until his criminal charges are resolved.

Prosecutors said they last week foiled an attempt by Yang to leave the country by making bail then cooperating with immigration agents in his deportation, thereby avoiding prosecution.

Yang’s defence team says he is not a flight risk and is entitled to bail.

Yang, a 23-year-old chemistry major, was charged last month with trying to kill his roommate, Juwan Royal, allegedly slipping the colourless, odourless chemical thallium into his food and drink.

Yang has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offences, according to Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli, who called the allegations “weird and bizarre”.

Royal experienced progressively worse symptoms over the course of several months that included dizziness, shaking and vomiting, and his blood tested positive for thallium. Royal, who has since graduated, continues to suffer symptoms, authorities said.

Yang was already facing an ethnic intimidation charge for allegedly scrawling racist graffiti in their dorm room. Royal is black.



Prosecutors are probing whether Yang also tried to poison a second Lehigh student.