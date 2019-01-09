A China Southern Airlines flight from Shenzhen to Luoyang was forced to turn back on Wednesday afternoon because of a problem with its communication system, the carrier said.

Flight CZ6763 took off from Bao’an International Airport in the south China city at 2.42pm bound for its destination in Henan province.

But during the flight the crew of the Airbus A321 received an error signal and decided to turn the plane around, the Guangzhou-based company said via Weibo, China’s Twitter-like service.

It landed safely back in Shenzhen at 3.30pm, it said.

Passengers would be transferred to a later flight and the incident was being investigated, the company said.

In November, a China Southern Boeing 737-800 came within half a runway’s length of crashing into a business jet that had not cleared the airstrip at Hong Kong International Airport.

A year earlier the carrier’s flight CZ6406 from Nanjing in Jiangsu province to Guilin in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region was forced to make an emergency landing after a fire alarm sounded mid-flight.

China Southern has 580 aircraft and carried 126 million passengers in 2017.



