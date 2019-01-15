Hebei province in northern China has proposed a 2½-day weekend to stimulate consumption, but the proposal has sparked heated debate online as to whether the idea would benefit everyone.

Municipalities in the province may add Friday afternoons to Saturdays and Sundays off, a directive published by the provincial government on its website said.

The document, which was aimed at increasing consumption during 2019 and 2020, said employers should adopt more flexible working hours and encourage leave on non-public holidays.

China to encourage its 1 billion consumers to spend to offset trade war

“Places that are prepared,” it said, can try out a 2½-day weekend.

Last week, state planners announced their intention to roll out a new set of incentives this year to encourage a billion Chinese consumers to buy more items like cars and home appliances.

While some applauded the suggestion from Hebei, most web users said they doubted it would do anyone but staff in government institutions any good.

The state-run People’s Daily welcomed the proposal. “One cannot work well if he does not know how to rest well. Whether encouraging off-peak holidays or flexible working hours, or the 2½-day weekend, they should follow public opinion and ultimately provide for better work,” it said on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter.

Many users, however, voiced concern that access to government agencies and services would be curtailed if they were closed for an extra half-day.

“This would end up as privilege for civil servants. Many companies do not even guarantee two days for weekends or legal holidays, let alone 2.5 days,” one Weibo user wrote.

Knock-on from trade war causes retail sales growth slowdown

“It’s already difficult getting anything done at government bodies. I think instead of taking more time off, it’s more important to ask government employees to rotate weekend shifts,” another said.

In many small and medium-sized companies, one day off is typical although sometimes workers do not even have that.

On the Chinese mainland, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, the statutory working week is 40 to 44 hours long, while laws in Hong Kong and Taiwan call for at least one rest day every seven days.

Yao Xianguo, head of the Public Policy Research Institute of Zhejiang University, said it was a little far-fetched to think that adding half a day to the weekend would stimulate consumption.

He shared public concern over a longer waiting times at government offices.

“Before giving more time off, the government should clarify whether it will raise work efficiency,” he said.

Latest minimum wage increase will benefit fewer workers than initially thought

Yao said instead of giving orders, government was better leaving the matter to employers and employees.

“As new technologies emerge to improve work efficiency, it’s possible to shorten people’s working hours, but a flexible scheme should be more based on the negotiation between the employer and employee.”