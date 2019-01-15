How forgotten surgical sponges cost a Chinese caesarean patient her life

A woman in southwest China died after three pieces of surgical gauze were left in her abdomen during surgery – and the mistake went undetected in clinical examinations at three different hospitals.

The pieces of gauze were left in the intestine of 42-year-old Yuan Pingxiu last June during her caesarean section at the Hongshi Hospital in Panzhihua city, Sichuan province.

Afterward, Yuan complained of intense abdominal pain. She died from infections in late October, according to a circular posted by Panzhihua Commission of Health and Family Planning.

Hongshi Hospital, a small privately run hospital, lost its business license in the incident, the city government announced last week. The commission, meanwhile, disqualified the lead surgeon, Wen Liqiong, and two nurses, Su Aqin and Zhou Yan, over their roles in the mishap.

The Central Hospital in Panzhihua was reprimanded because its doctors had failed to discover the gauzes when Yuan came to the hospital for help, complaining of severe pain. Yuan also visited two other hospitals that misdiagnosed her ailment.

Hongshi Hospital was also ordered to pay Yuan’s family 980,000 yuan (US$144,796) as compensation, according to a report in the Southern Metropolis News.

Yuan and her husband, Yin Jiang, 49, have a married daughter and a teenaged son.

Yin said his wife found out she was seven months pregnant last May.

“She is at a rather advanced age [for pregnancy] and she had taken a lot of medicines during her pregnancy. Considering the various reasons, we decided not to have this baby,” Yin was quoted by Southern Metropolis News.

Yuan went to Hongshi Hospital for an abortion. When her fetus failed to be delivered 24 hours after she was given an induction injection, she received a caesarean section.

When she began to bleed abnormally during the operation, the doctor decided to cut open her womb, according to the report.

Yuan was sent to Central Hospital where she remained in intensive care for four days before being transferred to the ordinary wards.

She was discharged one month later. Soon afterward, she began to complain of frequent pains in her belly, Yin said. Vomiting frequently, she lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds).

Although Yuan was examined by doctors at other hospitals in the city, none was able to detect the hidden gauze sponges.

It was only after Yin successfully requested a forensic examination that doctors found the three pieces of gauze in her small intestine.

“Each of them, if unfolded, is bigger than an A4 paper,” Yin told the newspaper, referring to a standard sheet of typing paper.