Wearing a bright floral ensemble and her short hair dyed blonde, Chinese model Ma Yinhong struts a Shanghai catwalk with a style and swagger that belie her 56 years.

Ma is one of a growing number of older models sought by the Chinese and international labels that are trying to court the country’s growing number of “silver spenders”.

Ma seems to embody a target market of older Chinese who are spending more on themselves. She made her modelling debut two years ago and is very much in demand, working for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana.

“I never go out without dressing up and getting made up,” she said. “I never let myself look like an old granny.”

Once confined largely to life insurance and health care ads, today glamorous Chinese seniors are in demand for high fashion.

“They save me as ‘best for last’ in fashion shows after the young models, so I am quite visible,” Ma said.

By 2050, one in three people in China, or 487 million people, will be over the age of 60 – more than the population of the United States – according to the official Xinhua news agency.

This population, combined with rising incomes and living standards, means an explosion in consumption by China’s senior citizens is forecast for the decades ahead.

Once expected to selflessly stay home and look after the grandchildren, seniors, particularly women, have become a coveted market for products such as clothing, fashion accessories, cosmetics and travel, according to consumer research firm Mintel.

Portraying older models in active, youthful lifestyles sells well in a culture with a strong tradition of respect and deference toward elders, part-time model Liu Wei said.

“A sense of sophistication can show in the facial expressions of seniors,” said the 52-year-old. “Handsome young men, even with their good bodies, cannot convey maturity.”

Liu began modelling as a hobby two months ago. The owner of two listed companies, he typically appears in adverts as a successful businessman.

“The market for senior models in China is not huge yet but it is growing,” said Michelle Chien, a modelling agent with ESEE Model Management, one of Shanghai’s largest agencies.

This echoes a trend now well established in Western markets, where brands have been keen to tap the pockets of the affluent baby boomer generation.

In the past five years, catwalks globally have opened to greater age diversity as models such as Jacky O’Shaughnessy, Jan de Villeneuve, and Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk made names for themselves as fashion stars in their 60s and 70s.

In her youth, Ma hoped for a career in fashion design. She moved to Japan to study in the 1980s but did not graduate as she could not afford the fees.

She did not start modelling until two years ago, after she sent her photo to a Shanghai fashion house.

Despite fashion brands embracing older models, Ma said it was important to stay stylish and in shape.

She has her hair done every three weeks, and stays fit with daily breathing exercises and regular workouts at the gym, she said.

Ma said: “Keeping in good health keeps me on the catwalk. There is no age limit in fashion, so hopefully my dream can continue.”