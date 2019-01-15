Two dead in separate stabbing sprees across China

Two people have been killed and 27 injured in separate mass stabbings in China on Monday.

In the first incident one man died and 19 people were injured in Fuzhou, the capital of the southeastern province of Fujian.

According to Fuzhou News, a motorcyclist attacked a group of a pedestrians after getting into an argument with his former wife, a woman named Huang, and stabbing her new boyfriend.

The report named the suspect as a 48-year-old called Hou and said that he had confronted his former wife at her home in Jianxin town at around 8pm.

After stabbing the boyfriend the attacker then rode off on his motorbike, before attacking a group of people in the street.

Hou, who was divorced in November, was reported to be missing after jumping into the river.

The report did not provide further details on the victims.

A witness told Beijing Youth Daily that while returning home around 9pm, she saw a man and a woman collapse with stab wounds on the city’s Pushang bridge.

“I thought he was a beggar so I did not give him much attention. Later, I saw a woman collapsing to the ground as well and people running away from the scene, urging others to run,” she told the reporter.

Another witness told local radio station FM987 that the attacker pulled his motorcycle over in front of a street stall selling shoes, said nothing and then stabbed the stall owner in the stomach.

He fled immediately on the motorcycle, and the crowd quickly called the police.

One woman was stabbed while she was standing at a crossroads and making a phone call was sent to the Jinshan branch of the Fujian Provincial Hospital.

“That man just came up to her and stabbed her all of a sudden, before fleeing,” the victim’s son told local media.

The second attack in Dongguan, a manufacturing hub in the southern province of Guangdong, left one person dead and eight injured.

Police have arrested a man named Tan in connection with the attack and confirmed they were investigating the case.

Few details have been made available, but officers said they did not believe it was a terrorist attack.

One local resident posted on a WeChat group on Monday evening: “Everyone, please don’t go out. There is a psycho in Huaide area stabbing people randomly. He doesn’t just stab everyone but attacks suddenly.”