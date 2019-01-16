Pork prices in China are “very likely” to rise in the second half of this year in the wake of African swine fever outbreaks, but no major volatility is expected ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in early February, when the meat is widely consumed.

China’s pig farmers had been urged to quickly replenish their herds, a government official said on Wednesday, as the world’s biggest pork producer looks to curb expected price rises resulting from a fall in the number of pigs.

“We recommend most farmers adjust their production and increase replenishment in a timely manner,” said Tang Ke from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The official encouragement to farmers comes as steps continue to prevent and control African swine fever.

China is battling the world’s fastest spreading epidemic of African swine fever, which has now reached 24 of its provinces and led to the culling of more than 900,000 pigs. The disease is deadly to hogs, but does not affect people.

Tang said the outbreaks had not yet hit national pork prices and supplies were currently “sufficient”.

However, measures implemented to control the spread of the disease have kept live pig prices in some parts of the country at loss-making levels, leading to liquidation by small farmers and slow restocking.

National pig stocks in December were almost 5 per cent lower than the previous year’s level, said Tang, while numbers of breeding sows were down by more than 8 per cent. He did not give total numbers for the herd size.

“For three consecutive months the drop was more than the 5 per cent warning level, meaning that in the second half of this year, the number of live pigs to reach the market will be lower and the likelihood of pig prices rising is very big,” he said.

The ministry would work to ensure production and supplies by smoothing the transport of pigs and making sure animals could be sold, he added.

The average weight of pigs in the country was at a record of around 124kg (273lb) in December, said Tang, indicating difficulty in selling pigs in key producing regions.

For now, live pig prices were still low, and might even be slightly weaker in the run up to the Lunar New Year, Tang also said.

The average price of live pigs in the second week of January was 13.65 yuan (US$2) per kg, down 1.6 per cent from the previous week, and had dropped for four consecutive weeks, he added.

Pork prices have also declined in the last week by 0.9 per cent to 23.55 yuan per kg, and are down almost 8 per cent versus last year.

“The volumes of pork traded at monitored farmers’ markets has dropped by 14.4 per cent, consumer demand is weakening,” Tang said.