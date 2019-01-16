Hualin Group is the latest Chinese health company to face a government investigation after authorities went after Quanjian Group and arrested its chief executive last week.

The official WeChat account of the city of Cangzhou in northern Hebei province on Tuesday said police detained senior managers at Hualin, a company that sells massage machines and health care supplements, in connection with a pyramid selling scheme after online discussion about its services last week.

Ads for Hualin devices claimed they “activate cell energy and improve acidic body nature”. This is similar to a theme developed in The pH Miracle book series by American naturopathic practitioner Robert O Young, who claimed that the balance between alkalines and acids in the human body contributed to health.

Young was arrested in California in 2014 and sentenced to three years and eight months in 2017 for theft and practising medicine without a licence. In 2018, he was fined by a court in San Diego for persuading a cancer patient to abandon medical treatment in favour of his alkaline diet.

Theories such as Young’s are popular in China, where unproven medical treatments flourish.

Last week, a reporter from Henan Television who approached a Hualin clinic for treatment said all he received from a massager was a mild buzz.

Another therapist claimed he could completely cure diabetes as well as all sorts of pain using the Hualin massage treatment, the programme said. The reporter said he was asked if he would like to join the group and become an agent for a membership fee.

Like Hualin, Quanjian’s troubles began online. In December, Quanjian was accused by health website Dingxiang Yisheng, or Doctor Clove, of misleading the parents of a cancer-stricken girl with its herbal remedies in 2015. That set off public debate and resulted in an investigation by the authorities.

Quanjian’s fall has prompted public calls for thorough checks on similar companies to clamp down on pyramid schemes and false advertising.

On Weibo, China’s Twitter-like service, the hashtag “Hualin’s acid and alkaline balance” has been hit more than a million times and prompted more than 500 responses.

Another hashtag, “Hualin suspected of pyramid scheme”, which came about after the police operation, was hit more than 10 million times with more than 2,000 responses.

In December, Hualin published an advisory on its website that said the company banned exaggerated advertisements of its products and services and forbade use of the word “treatment”. Shops and individuals who ignored the rules were responsible for their own actions, it said.

Hualin also hit out at reporting of its business through online platforms where, it said, untrue interpretations of its products and exaggerated and false reports about them appeared.

In 2017, Hualin found itself at the centre of a court case after a man was electrocuted while using a massage machine.

Police in Tianjin, northeastern China, found the machine’s paddles attached to the dead man’s body, and burns suggested an electric shock was the cause of death.

Judgements Online, China’s official courts record website, reported that the dead man’s family sued Hualin, claiming the massager was a Hualin product.

The court held a sales agent responsible for the man’s death, and ruled against the family as they had failed to prove that either the sales agent or the product were connected to Hualin.

