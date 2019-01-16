A Chinese man was likened to the protagonist of the American TV drama Breaking Bad when he was caught by police after spending five years cooking methamphetamine in a secret laboratory.

The 48-year-old man, identified only by his surname, Lei, mastered “five methods” of making the drug from scratch in Luzhou city in Sichuan, according to the Chengdu Economic Daily.

Police arrested China’s Walter White at his home, where they found a drug lab beneath the first floor stairway of the building he lived in.

More than 180 grams of finished methamphetamine and tablets, 5350ml of liquid containing the substance, lab equipment plus raw materials were found in the tiny room.

“He must have watched too much Breaking Bad,” quipped one Weibo user among the many who made the same connection to the television series that has been wildly popular in China.

Police became suspicious when they learned a package delivered to Lei in November contained chemicals used in making drugs.

“The recipient wasn’t in any related industry, so it was very suspicious,” police told local media. In order not to alert the suspect, officers quietly started watching him and found out that Lei rarely went out and never had visitors.

They also discovered a private room built underneath the first floor stairway, which was sealed in the day time but came to life at night. There would also be a strong odour in the corridor, they said.

Local media reports said Lei was a divorcee who had worked at a leather factory in Luzhou. He was jobless.

Lei told a court hearing on the case that he found out he could make a fast buck cooking meth. His interest piqued, Lei started to learn how.

Police discovered 20 jotters filled with notes, as well as 10 chemistry-related books which Lei, who studied only up to junior high school, used to teach himself.

“His earlier notes were rather superficial, but lately they contain detailed production procedures and ratios of chemical substances,” police told the Chengdu Economic Daily.

Police said this was the first time they encountered someone who was single-handedly making drugs of such quality. They said such operations would usually entail a gang, but added that even gangs they encountered had not acquired Lei’s level of expertise.

Many Weibo users expressed admiration for Lei’s years-long tenacity. “Notwithstanding his crimes, I really admire his tireless spirit! How unfortunate!” read one comment on the news report.