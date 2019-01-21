It looked like China’s bullet train spin-off of The Fast and the Furious street-racing movie franchise.

In a short video posted online, an internet user claimed to show a Fuxing bullet train – the country’s fastest – from Shanghai to Beijing being overtaken by a Hexie, an older high-speed model, travelling on a parallel track.

“The two trains ran side-by-side for two minutes. Then the Fuxing decided to show who’s boss,” read a caption on the 15-second video shared on video app Douyin, also known as TikTok.

The video took off online, prompting even Shanghai’s police force to get into the runaway joke.

Asked by one joking internet user if they were going to do anything about the “drag-racing” high-speed trains, the force said on their official account: “There’s nothing we can do. We can’t catch up to them.”

Seriousness returned when China Railway took to social media to deny that a race had taken place.

The Shanghai Observer website also quoted rail officials as saying that any sudden increase in speed by high-speed trains would be in response to orders from a dispatcher and not because the drivers were having a race.

China’s bullet trains have developed rapidly since the first one went into service between Beijing and Tianjin in 2008.

The high-speed service between Beijing and Shanghai is one of the busiest in China. More than 600 million passengers have travelled on the line since it opened in 2011, according to China Railway.

At the end of 2018, China had over 29,000km of 250km/h (155mph) high-speed railway lines, or two-thirds of the world’s total.