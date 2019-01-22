A man from Shanghai has been jailed for two months for forging the birth certificate of his daughter to get a Chinese passport for her.

The man, identified as Gao by local media, married a foreign national of Chinese origin. In 2013, when their daughter was born, she took her mother’s nationality, Shanghai-based news portal Kankanews.com said. The citizenship of mother and daughter, who live in Hong Kong, was not made clear at trial.

As China has banned dual citizenship, the girl would need mainland Chinese papers through her father to qualify for citizenship.

Gao, whose occupation and age were not made public, said he wanted his daughter to inherit his Shanghai properties. Foreign citizens face high bureaucratic hurdles to Chinese inheritances.

In July, Gao used an agent to forge a birth certificate issued by Shanxi province and a paternity test document from Shanxi’s justice department.

In Shanghai, Gao used the fakes to apply for her permanent residence in China. He succeeded, securing citizenship for his daughter.

In November, as part of a routine documents check, police found Gao’s papers were forged and the stamps on them were counterfeit. Gao was arrested, tried, convicted, jailed for 70 days and fined 2,000 yuan (US$29.50). It was not clear if the agent was prosecuted.

Liu Xiao, a prosecutor from Shanghai’s Changning district, told the news website that activities involving forging documents and stamps and fake identities were serious crimes.