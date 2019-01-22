A 23-year-old video blogger in eastern China appears to have taken her own life after a botched plastic surgery.

Identified only by her surname, Liu, the vlogger from Anhui province had made several previous attempts after unsuccessful cosmetic facial surgery, according to local media reports.

Online news site Guancha reported that she had been rescued by firefighters from the 18th floor of a building on Saturday morning, the day before her death.

A video of the rescue was shared on social media, in which the woman could be heard shouting that she did not want anyone to see her face.

“It’s a pity, such a young life,” one internet user posted on Weibo.

According to local media reports, the woman had good looks and a high income but had decided to get plastic surgery last year in the hope of attracting more followers.

After the operation, the reports said, the woman refused to leave the house and her boyfriend ended their relationship.

“Hope the rescuers do not blame themselves, they did their best,” another internet user commented on Weibo.

Plastic surgery is booming in China, as incomes rise and young people take to social media to share their good looks.

Vlogging, or video blogging, has been gaining popularity in China. The short videos, which are often less than 60 seconds long, are shared on social media platforms.

Popular video hosts are known as “wang hong”, or internet celebrities, by Chinese users. Many young female vloggers develop a fan following among China’s growing army of single men.

“I hope more people can cherish their lives. There are still many people who love you, I hope you can live on,” another internet user commented.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available. The Beijing Suicide Research and Prevention Centre can be reached on +86 10 82951332. For Hong Kong, dial +852 28 960 000 for The Samaritans or +852 23 820 000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.