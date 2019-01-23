China’s domestic film industry has paid more than 11.5 billion yuan (US$1.69 billion) in back taxes since authorities cracked down on tax evasion in the wake of the Fan Bingbing scandal, reported Xinhua on Tuesday.

The figure represents a whopping one third of China’s domestic box office revenue, which reached 37.9 billion yuan (US$5.57 billion) last year.

Authorities were demanding payment of 11.7 billion yuan (US$1.72 billion) in taxes from production studios as 2018 ended, the report said.

The mass tax collection was in response to a government demand in October that all film industry members re-evaluate their tax situations in the spirit of “self-examination and self-correction”.

The directive came after authorities ordered Fan – one of the world’s highest paid actresses – to pay fines of nearly 884 million yuan (US$129 million) for tax evasion, after the Chinese film star had been held in secret detention for three months.

The State Administration of Taxation and the National Radio, Television and Film Administration told Xinhua that the “supervision and correction work” has achieved good results.

But one Chinese director told the South China Morning Post that she was only moderately affected by the new tax regulations since the production company she belongs to is relatively small and low-budget.

“For some of my friends in the industry, its effect is not that big either,” said the director, who asked not to be identified.

In May, Fan – who has topped the list of highest-paid celebrities on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list for four straight years – was revealed to have evaded tax on 20 million yuan (US$2.9 million) of income through her use of fraudulent contracts that under-reported her pay.

When news of her crime came out, the scandal triggered a wide-ranging government investigation into tax dodging and “immorality” in China’s lucrative entertainment industry, where dual-pay “yin-yang” contracts were once rampant.

Since then, Beijing has noticeably tightened the industry’s tax regulations.

Entertainment companies that once registered in the tax haven of Khorgos – a city in northwest China’s Xinjiang province that offered new arrivals a zero per cent corporate income tax rate for five years – have also been forced to relocate en masse since a government inquiry began there in January.

Government bodies have also issued forceful statements against celebrity “money worship” and capped actors’ previously eye-popping salaries at 40 per cent of total production costs.

Liu Jianwen, president of the Institute of Finance and Taxation Research at the China Law Society, was quoted by Xinhua as saying the new taxation system promoted the healthy development and prosperity of the film and television industry in “socialist culture”.

Yan Shaofei, secretary of the China Film Association, was also quoted by Xinhua as saying the new regulations effectively addressed prominent problems within the film and television industry.

Film industry members who did not cooperate with the “self-correction” drive would receive warnings from authorities, Xinhua said, quoting a person familiar with tax regulations.