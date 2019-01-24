A Chinese woman who three years ago became the first in the country to undergo a uterus transplant has reached another medical milestone, by giving birth to a healthy baby boy.

Yang Hua, 26, was almost 34 weeks pregnant when doctors at Xijing Hospital in Xian, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi province, delivered the child by caesarean section on Sunday.

Despite his early arrival, the baby weighed in at a respectable 2kg (4.4lbs) and measured 48cm (19 inches) in length, China News Service reported.

Yang became the recipient of a uterus, donated by her own mother, in November 2015. Doctors had discovered two years earlier, while trying to work out why she had not started menstruating, that she had neither a vagina nor a womb, but did have functioning ovaries, the report said.

While Yang longed to have a baby, she was told her only option was to have a uterus transplant, and her mother, who was 43 at the time, agreed to be the donor.

The mother, who was not named, was quoted as saying at the time that she was willing to give up her life so her daughter could have a “complete life”.

The transplant was conducted by a team of 38 specialists led by Chen Biliang, the head of gynaecology and obstetrics at Xijing Hospital.

Yang had earlier undergone surgery to create a vagina and had had 14 embryos grown from her eggs frozen for later use, the report said.

At the fifth attempt to implant one of the embryos into her new womb, everything fell into place last summer and she was told she was pregnant.

Doctors chose to deliver the baby by caesarean section to reduce the stress on Yang’s womb, the report said.

The new baby is the first in China and 14th in the world to have been born from a transplanted uterus.