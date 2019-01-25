A video of a cheerleading policeman at a tug of war competition in northwest China has gone viral on social media.

Wu Bifa, a traffic policeman from Xian, capital of Shaanxi province, was seen shouting words of encouragement and performing kung fu-style moves to cheer on his team in the competition organised by the city’s public security bureau.

“I’m the head coach and leader of the cheerleading team,” Wu was quoted as saying by The Beijing News.

His role was “mainly to boost their morale and fighting spirit, so that they can compete and triumph in the competition”, he said.

Some people on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, thought he was funny, including his employer.

“By shouting slogans, this comrade from our traffic police department is showcasing his long-honed skills of conducting traffic,” the public security bureau wrote.

“These are actually kung fu moves,” another Weibo user said.

“He’s using his spirit to support his team,” said another.

“It’s a tactic, he’s making their opponents laugh,” said a third.

Despite Wu’s efforts, his team managed to finish only seventh of the 41 competing, but he was undeterred.

“We are very satisfied,” he said.