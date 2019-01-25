Explosions rock China’s Changchun city. ‘Criminal case’, say police

Downtown Changchun in northeastern Jilin province was rocked by a series of explosions on Friday afternoon.

The Changchun fire department confirmed that 3.13pm, they received a call saying that a car had exploded in the basement of a Wanda Shopping Plaza building.

Three minutes later, another blast occurred in a room on the 30th floor of the same building.

One person was found dead and another injured at the scene.

The police are treating the explosions as a “criminal case”.

Earlier, the municipal government confirmed a blast on the 30th floor and said one person had been found dead so far.

A witness who was dining at a restaurant in Wanda Plaza on Hongqi Street told the Beijing Youth Daily that people were asked to evacuate immediately. Firefighters are clearing the area for investigations.

“There must have been more than 20 explosions. The shopping mall asked people over the public address system to leave right away, and we ran for our lives,” the woman, identified only by her family name Zhang, was quoted as saying.

She said she saw sparks around her as she was running out.

A video clip circulating online, which the South China Morning Post cannot independently verify, showed a bright beam of light accompanied by a loud bang from a room in a higher floor of the Wanda building, and another explosion and heavy smoke on the ground, with people running for safety.