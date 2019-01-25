China’s unruly children worst part of Lunar New Year migration for many

With millions of Chinese travelling home for the Lunar New Year holiday, the country’s online community is debating what many are calling the worst part of the experience – other people’s unruly children.

The annual Spring Festival migration – known as ﻿chunyun in China – runs from January 21 to March 1, with the first day of the Year of the Pig on February 5. Nearly 3 billion trips are expected to be taken as people return to their hometowns for the holiday.

Many Chinese are posting about their horrible experiences of travelling with children who run amok on public transport, littering and screaming, while their parents do little to discipline them.

As of Friday, about 20,000 posts had been shared with the hashtag “should trains have a children's coach” on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like service, and had been read more than 120 million times.

The suggestion of a “children-only coach” was given official recognition by Huang Xin, director of China Railway’s passenger transport department.

Huang told China Radio International that it was a “creative” idea, and he hoped passengers could provide more suggestions on how the railway could improve its services.

“A good travelling environment is built by all collectively,” he said. “We call for passengers to travel in a civilised manner and help [create] a good environment.”

Other social media users have been coming up with even more innovative suggestions, including public voting on bad behaviour. Many suggestions have been logged under a hashtag that proposes throwing out passengers if more than 10 people in a coach think they are bothersome.

The highest number of “likes” so far has gone to a comment which read: “Maybe there should be a study coach on the train so that as soon as the children enter the train, they are given free maths problems to solve.”

Some people are suggesting these provisions could be applied in other public places and to other nuisance behaviours – such as cinemas where, they say, people who don’t turn off their phones could be separated along with raucous children and their parents.

There were a few comments asking for more tolerance towards young travellers, with one online commenter saying: “Weren’t you children once? Didn't you bother others when you were young?”

But they were quickly drowned out by rebuttals from other users who said the children were not the target of the criticism but rather their unruly behaviour or lack of discipline by their families.

There have been increasing discussions in recent years about the behaviour of Chinese children in public, as well as the kind of education parents should be providing for them, including whether there is a need to cultivate social values, rather than just a focus on grades.

Many blame the failure to discipline children on China’s decades-long one-child policy. A side effect of the policy has created what in China is known as the “4-2-1 problem” – four grandparents and two parents for every child – which has led to an army of spoilt “little emperors”.

Noisy children are widely known as “bear children”. The character for “bear” also means obnoxious in a northern Chinese dialect. Some have started calling the parents “bear parents” for not disciplining their children.

There are no laws or regulations limiting bad behaviour in public in China, but authorities have started clamping down – heavily in some instances – on social transgressions such as seat grabbing on high-speed trains, following a spate of reports of people refusing to give up their seats to the passengers assigned to them.

In January, Chinese railway police investigated 2,856 cases of disruption of public order on the rail system in a clampdown triggered by a wave of public concern about seat robbers, and announced a total of 452 train travellers had been detained in the past for various bad behaviours.