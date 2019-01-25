A string of complaints has prompted a hospital in central China to remove a requirement in a job ad for temporary nurses that successful applicants not get pregnant for two years.

The advert, produced by Xinning County People’s Hospital in Hunan province, was first published online on Monday, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

As well as asking candidates to provide information such as their age, height and professional experience, it suggested that would-be mothers need not apply.

In a report by Women Today Weekly magazine published on Thursday, hospital director Xu Yuguang defended the no-pregnancy clause, saying it was used as a filter in the recruitment process.

“Hospital nurses are relatively scarce,” he said. “If they are going to become pregnant, I’m better off not hiring them.”

However, the hospital said in a statement on Friday that the “no pregnancy” clause should not have been included and that the text of the advert had not been approved by the relevant authorities.

Yang Jian, director of the press office for Xinning county, confirmed to the South China Morning Post that the inclusion of the clause was an oversight and that it was removed after several people contacted the hospital and related government departments to complain.

An employee from the social security bureau in Xinning was quoted in the Beijing Youth Daily report as saying that because the advert was for temporary staff it had not been reviewed by the labour management department.

However, asking applicants to commit to not getting pregnant was “against the regulations” and anyone who felt they had been unfairly treated should file a complaint to the labour authority, the person said, adding that the case had been passed to the relevant agencies for investigation.

China’s law on the protection of women’s rights bans companies from including clauses in employment contracts that “restrict marriage and childbearing”.