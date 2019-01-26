The explosions at a shopping centre that sent shock waves through a northeast China city on Friday were the work of a terminally ill man who used the blasts to take his own life after killing another man in a different town, police said on Saturday.

The murder suspect was identified by police in Changchun, capital of Jilin province, where the explosions happened, as a 57-year-old surnamed Guo.

According to a statement, Guo first blew up his car that was parked in the basement of the Wanda Shopping Plaza then detonated several more home-made devices in his rented flat on the 30th floor.

While the statement failed to give a precise timeline or explain Guo’s methods, video recordings and witness reports show the blasts happened within minutes of each other soon after 3pm.

While Guo was the only person killed in the explosions, police said on Friday that another person was injured, though they did not provide any further details.

The statement released on Saturday said that Guo had been identified with the help of video evidence and DNA samples. It said also that medical records showed he was suffering from terminal cancer.

Police said that on Friday morning Guo travelled to the city of Songyuan, also in Jilin, where he killed a man with whom he had been involved in a financial dispute. He returned to Changchun about noon, the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Public Security more than 200 police officers took part in the investigation, but even with such a large team, members of the public still had questions about what had happened.

A person on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, appealed to the authorities to investigate where and how Guo had been able to get hold of such an “obviously substantial” amount of explosives.

Another questioned how the bomber had been able to detonate several blasts in such a short period of time.

“The videos [circulated online] showed there were multiple explosions. Is it really that simple?” the person said.

A woman surnamed Zhang who was in the building at the time of the blasts was quoted by Beijing Daily on Friday as saying the ordeal was terrifying.

“There must have been more than 20 explosions,” she said. “The shopping centre asked people over the public address system to leave right away, and we ran for our lives.”

While Guo’s motives may never be known, there have been many cases in mainland China over the years of people using explosives to right a perceived wrong or express a social grievance.

In 2013, a 41-year-old man was sentenced to death for detonating a string of bombs outside Shanxi provincial Communist Party committee compound that left one person dead and eight others injured.

And in 2012, two people from a village in southwest China’s Yunnan province paid an unwitting courier to deliver a backpack containing a bomb to a government service centre. The device was detonated via a mobile phone, killing the courier and three other people.

Police said the culprits, who were sentenced to death, were angry about the compensation they had been offered for land that had been appropriated for a new dam.