Rumours are swirling over the fate of expensive period dramas – including the smash hit ﻿Story of Yanxi Palace – after Chinese state media launched an unusual attack on the genre for its extravagance and “negative influence on society”.

An article in Friday’s edition of the Beijing Daily magazine Theory Weekly called out the “sins” of imperial dramas, claiming they encouraged viewers to pursue the glamorous lifestyles of China’s past monarchs and promoted pleasure and luxury above the “virtues of frugality and hard work”.

The article said a close following of the plots of these series – which usually involve elaborate schemes hatched by back-stabbing courtiers – would worsen the “balance” of society.

The programme makers were also accused of putting commercial profits above providing spiritual guidance to their audiences.

Zhejiang TV, Dragon TV and Shandong TV, which broadcast Story of Yanxi Palace, had not officially amended their programming schedules as of Monday.

But some online commentators claimed one of them, Shandong TV, had replaced its regular evening showing of the hit series for contemporary drama series Ode to Joy, on five women seeking love and career success in Shanghai.

The online posts were carried by some local newspapers, but official programme lists of the TV channels did not show any change of programming.

Story of Yanxi Palace broke all viewing records when it was released last summer on video streaming site iQiyi. The 70-episode series has since racked up more than 5 billion views on Chinese streaming services and is especially popular with women.

The drama – set in the Qing dynasty court, where the emperor’s concubines vie for power – became an overnight sensation for its elaborate costumes and set design, as well as its strong-willed and cunning female protagonist, a rarity in typical Chinese court dramas, which usually feature pure and innocent women characters.

Online commentators on China’s social media platform Weibo defended their favourite television drama.

“Yanxi Palace’s contribution to the feminist movement has been hugely underestimated. From little angel Fucha’s silent protest against feudal etiquette … to sister Wei’s leveraging of imperial power to reach the peak of human life, they have reached the limits of what women could do in a feudal society,” one user said.

“The integrity of sister Wei’s character and her independence in love are what many so-called big female protagonists [of other dramas] can only dream of having,” another said.

One top-rated comment on Weibo read: “OK, let’s watch the anti-Japanese dramas they broadcast every day then.”