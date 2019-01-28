France is commemorating the Chinese year of the pig with two sets of stamps that officially went on sale on Monday.

La Poste, the national postal service, has made 40,000 copies of a set known as “mountain”, which shows the animal walking on a mountain dressed in Chinese traditional clothing, and another 20,000 of a series called “lantern” which shows three pigs on a traditional red lantern.

The sets of five stamps, priced at €4.40 (US$5) and €6.50 respectively, both have the words “year of the pig” in both French and Chinese.

The stamps were designed by the French Chinese artist Cheng Jiang Hong and are the latest in a series of special editions launched to coincide with lunar new year.

La Poste has been issuing stamps of Chinese zodiac animals for more than 10 years and the company will continue to work to maintain good relations between the two countries, the firm’s chief executive Philippe Wahl said.

Speaking at a launch event for the limited edition stamps on Saturday, Zhai Jun, China’s ambassador to France, praised the design, saying: “Pigs in China represent loyalty, rusticity, kindness and affluence. In France, people always say pigs are full of treasures and they represent wealth and stability.

“I wish that the cooperation between China and France will continue to flourish and bring blessings and health to the peoples of both countries.”

But back in China, some social media users criticised the design, with one Weibo user saying:

“I cannot see the joy of new year here. It feels like going back to the days before the civil war.”



“What kind of flowers are those? Are they opening in the wrong season?” read another post.



But more appreciative net users praised France’s embrace of Chinese culture, comparing it favourably with the ban in some Chinese cities on celebrating Christmas.

“Compare this to us boycotting Christmas. This is what cultural confidence looks like,” wrote one.

France is not the only country that has issued special stamps to celebrate the traditional lunar calendar.

Vietnam and South Korea, which have their own versions of the Chinese zodiac, have issued stamps to mark the year of the pig in the past.

The United States has also issued stamps to mark the occasion and the United Nations has also published one this year featuring a pig in the form of Chinese paper cut art.