A child from southwest China who told his parents he had been kidnapped as a ruse to get out of doing his homework has appeared in a viral video recounting his “ordeal” to the police.

The 10-year-old from the town of Shaying in Chongqing claimed he was abducted while on his way to school on January 17.

In the video, which was credited to the municipal public security bureau and widely shared on social media, the child, which appears to be a boy, says he was dragged into a van by a man and a woman.

He then says that he managed to escape by opening the door when his “abductors” were distracted by their phones, and hid in some grass until they drove off.

It is not clear how long the child was missing, but police soon worked out he was not telling the truth.

Under questioning he said he just wanted to get out of doing his homework.

His schoolbag, containing the unfinished assignment, was later found in a car park where he admitted to having thrown it.

On Weibo, people expressed their views on the incident.

“He did what I always wanted to do when I was young but didn’t have the guts,” one said.

“This child is such a good scriptwriter,” said another.

One person recommended corporal punishment, saying the child “deserves a slap”.

“Other comments included: “Finally, someone has realised my childhood dream” and “Children are being tortured by homework!”

Some people wrote about other excuses children have used to get out of schoolwork.

“During the floods in Shantou on August 30, a child next to me threw their summer homework into the water! Then told the teacher that it was drenched by the flood!” one said.

Another wrote: “In the past, I deliberately left my schoolbag on the bus. When I went home and told my parents that my bag was lost, my dad helped me find it.”



