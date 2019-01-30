A digital sculpture of a terracotta warrior’s head in northwest China has been removed within a day of installation after it attracted a flurry of online ridicule.

The giant installation in Xian, the home of the celebrated sculptures, was designed to allow passers-by to take a facial scan using 3D technology, which would then be projected onto the face of the warrior.

The interactive installation was set up in front of Xian’s Bell Tower on Monday with the aim of educating the public about the rich history of the city.

“Initially, many people found it interesting but many others kept complaining about it. We had no choice but to remove it,” a representative from Beilin district’s publicity department said in a video published on video news outlet Pear Video.

The officer did not elaborate on the nature of complaints, but Chinese social media has been abuzz with ridicule following its installation.

“The city is getting shallow. They only think about what can go viral on the internet,” wrote one Weibo user.

“Seeing this, all I can think of is those warriors buried with the dead. This is very scary,” read another comment.

While a handful of social media users expressed their appreciation for the innovation, most people raised aesthetic objections and said the display did not fit in with the city’s historic buildings.

Xian is famous for the hundreds of thousands of terracotta warriors that were buried in the tomb of China’s first emperor Qin Shi Huang to guard him in the afterlife.

More than 2,000 years later, the funerary statues resurfaced after a pit was unearthed in Lintong country, near modern-day Xian.

One of the oldest capitals of China, the city is considered the starting point of the ancient Silk Road that connected the East and the West.

The controversial installation will now be moved to a nearby creative industries hub, according to local news platform xiancn.com.

This is not the first time Chinese officials have had to remove an art installation in the face of public indignation.

A sculpture of three photographers with dog heads taking pictures in Longquan Park in Jingmen, Hubei province sparked a heated debate on social media earlier this month.

While many web users complained that comparing photographers to dogs was offensive, some pointed out that such animal-human hybrids are a common artistic form in other parts of the world.

Nonetheless, the city’s bureau of parks and woods decided to demolish the sculpture to avoid further controversy, according to local media reports.