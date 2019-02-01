NewsChinaSociety
image

China Society
Live: Beijing Railway Station as Chinese New Year travel rush begins

  • In this year’s Spring Festival travel season, a total of 2.99 billion trips are expected to take place
PUBLISHED : Friday, 01 February, 2019, 10:38am
UPDATED : Friday, 01 February, 2019, 10:39am

SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Every year, hundreds of millions of people travel across China during the Lunar New Year to reunite with their families. As locals travel from cities to their hometowns, Beijing Railway Station is often the centre of the travel rush, also known as chunyun. The season runs from January 21 to March 1.

 

