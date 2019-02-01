An Italian teacher who was suspended in June for making a racist comment about a boy of “Chinese ethnicity” had the legal case brought against him overturned on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The defendant, identified only as “Salvatore A.”, appeared at a preliminary hearing in Turin for using the term “Chinese shit” in reference to an 11-year-old pupil in his technology class during an incident in February last year, La Stampa reported on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old admitted to using the phrase but said in court he did so to protect the child from injury.

“He was pulling the cord of a blind and it looked like it was about to fall on him,” he was quoted as saying. “I forgot his name, I was worried, so I shouted that phrase, but only to stop him.”

Salvatore was suspended by the school authorities – which also reported the case to the local prosecutors – “15 days before the contract expired”, he said, adding that he had since found a new job at another school in Turin.

He said he declined an offer from the headmaster of the first school to stay on as long as he switched subject, the report said.

“I could not stay in a place where my professionalism was diminished by uneducated and disrespectful children,” he said.

At a preliminary hearing, Judge Luca Fidelio rejected the case on the grounds that the charge against Salvatore did not hold up, as it did not provide evidence that he posed a “danger of harm to the body or the mind” of the child, according to La Stampa.

“At school, I was always taught not to discriminate, to not differentiate between Italians and foreigners. Imagine if I instigated racial hatred,” the defendant said.

Despite the court’s ruling, some people on Chinese social media wasted no time in airing their views.

“Is there a problem with the law in Italy? What will the next generation of Italians be like with such teachers?” one wrote.

“The Europeans are telling people that insulting a single Chinese is not racism.” said another.

A third said Chinese should “have a strong heart and the generosity of a big country”.

In November, Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana issued an apology after upsetting Chinese sensibilities with the release of a promotional video that some people found racist.