On a recent chilly winter Sunday morning, as she has at least twice a month for two years, Li Huiyun boarded a coach in downtown Beijing bound for Fangshan district in the far south of the city.

Once there, she and two busloads of people – mostly Buddhists – disembarked and walked to a lake, where two trucks loaded with five tonnes of carp – koi, grass and crucian – were waiting for them. After chanting scripture, the people formed themselves into a chain and carefully shifted bag after bag of fish from the trucks to the water, and set them free.

As the fish were released, the scripture of Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva was broadcast from a speaker, while a man raised a statue of Ksitigarbha into the air and patted it against the fish to bless them as they slid into the water.

“The practice of saving life makes one feels good,” Li said.

The man with the statue said: “Even if some of the fish die eventually, their deaths were belated and blessed because of the scripture chanting.”

Known as fangsheng, or “life release to nature”, the ritual highlights the Buddhist teachings of mercy and compassion. It is also supposed to bring good things to the releasers, like Li.

But what looks like a small, benevolent practice has Chinese environmentalists increasingly concerned about what it is doing to ecosystems across the country.

While there is no national count for life-release activities, a 2010 study found fangsheng organisations in every municipality, province and region across the country – 281 in all. In 2015, the Guangdong Fangsheng Association estimated that such life-release activities were held almost every day in the province. And those were only the organised events.

Indeed, those events constitute a profitable business. As well as receiving donations from those taking part, fish, rabbits, snakes and turtles are often sold near Buddhist temples for believers to release, according to various media reports.

Some animals released in parks, like foxes and snakes, could pose a threat to visitors, but what worries environmentalists most are that these random releases might disturb local ecosystems and harm their biodiversity.



“However well intentioned, blindly releasing animals into nature without scientific guidance will severely damage the ecological environment,” said Zhou Canying, director of the Changsha Wildlife Conservation Association.

Zhou wants to regulate the release of fish and other animals like tortoises or crocodiles into the Xiang River, and last month filed a proposal to the Changsha People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The wildlife conservation association receives about 700 calls a year for help with animal rescue and release. To Zhou’s dismay, that includes many non-indigenous species that should never have been released into that habitat.

“Some were red-eared turtles, which is one of the most invasive species that have devastating impacts on freshwater ecosystems,” Zhou said. “They eat almost anything, including water plants, molluscs and fish.”

Even if practitioners of the tradition buy their fish locally, Zhou said it was likely they were artificially bred and would contaminate the genes of locally grown fish.

China’s Wildlife Protection Law does not prohibit releasing animals into nature, but says they must be species indigenous to the area and not damaging to the ecosystem.

Qinghai province, home to a large population of ethnic Tibetan minorities who are Buddhists, has banned the release of non-indigenous, mixed breed or genetically modified species in all rivers in the province after saying that life-release activities threatened their ecological balance.

The province is home to 50 species of indigenous fish, including some endemic to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, which is also an important transit and breeding habitat for aquatic fowl. However, the fish population dropped sharply – almost to the point of extinction – due to human activities that include fangsheng rituals (though more from pollution), according to the local procuratorate, which pledged to prosecute illegal life release.

The province specifically banned the release of non-indigenous fish in the Sanjiangyuan National Nature Reserve, through which the headwaters of the Yellow, Yangtze and Mekong rivers all run.

Almost all the residents of the Yushu Tibetan autonomous prefecture are Buddhist. Releasing fish – mostly squid, flower squid, grass carp and other exotic species – has been on the rise, especially during religious holidays, according to state broadcaster CCTV. These have a better chance of survival, but they have damaged the ecosystem of the Sanjiangyuan River Basin and pose a great threat to local fish stocks and water habitats.

“The release of non-indigenous species can endanger the native ecology and fish. In other words, native fish are like sheep and non-indigenous fish are like tigers. If the tigers increase, they will endanger the aquatic environment,” said Tsering Tashi, director of the prefecture’s Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Science and Technology Bureau, was quoted as saying.

In southwest Yunnan province, Yang Fuquan, a researcher with Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences, said the random release of non-indigenous species had meant ecological disaster for local species in the province’s nine big lakes.

“For example, salangid fish have been found in many streams and lakes in Yunnan and almost drove one particular kind of local fish to extinction,” he said.

“In my hometown of Lijiang, seven non-indigenous species have been found by forestry authorities, including bullfrog and red-eared turtle, and local tortoise became rare.”

Yang’s solution is to set up designated areas for animal releases, with clear instructions on what can be released and what cannot, especially in ecologically vulnerable areas and popular tourist spots.

Also, government authorities, including forestry, agriculture and fishery agencies, must enhance inspections to block the trade of non-indigenous species, he said.

Yang said he was not discouraging Buddhists from fangsheng “because they acted with the best of intentions”, but the public must learn the consequences of randomly releasing animals into nature.

“They do that to increase their blessings, but they must know sometimes the released animals also kill species which existed there long before them,” he said.

“I don’t think it counts as a blessing when killing is involved.”