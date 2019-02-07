Pilots for Taiwan’s main carrier China Airlines warned on Thursday that they were ready to strike at any moment after talks with the airline about their working conditions broke down.

The pilots’ union claimed that the airline was refusing to address the physical fatigue brought on by its red-eye and late-night flights and said it “had no choice” other than to threaten industrial action unless its members were given more rest time.

The dispute by the pilots’ union dates back to last year, when the Pilots Union Taoyuan voted to strike in protest at what it described as the airline’s failure to look after its pilots’ health and welfare.

The union agreed to suspend the strike after China Airlines agreed to improve working conditions and talks between the airline, union and labour authorities began last Friday. But after the talks broke down, pilots said they were now ready to walk out at any time.

A statement from the union said the management’s response was “highly disappointing” and said it had refused to hire more pilots, citing a sharp rise in personnel costs that would seriously undermine its competitiveness.

“Pilots are not machines or robots,” union leader Lee Hsin-yen said. “They need rest after working for long periods.

“Paying them more will not resolve the issue, and will only increase the risk to passengers if pilots are not given enough time to rest.”

The union also accused the airline of spreading false information about the pilots and putting them under pressure to sign an agreement to carry on flying in the event of a strike, an accusation the management dismissed as irrelevant.

The strike would seriously affect the operations of the airline, which offers air links across the world, including to mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and the United States, and pilots apologised to passengers for any inconvenience.

Hsieh Shih-chien, the president of China Airlines, said his company had done all it could to try to resolve the dispute, agreeing to adjust the pay and rest time offered to pilots.

Airlines officials said the pilots have one of the best paid jobs in Taiwan, with a monthly salary of NT$340,000 (US$11,000) and a wealth of other benefits, including an aviation safety bonus and long holidays.

Hsieh said a strike would cause serious inconvenience to passengers but the airline would do its best to help them reach their destinations.

The airline was hit by a two-day strike by cabin crew in 2016, which resulted in the cancellation of 122 international flights and costs of US$9 million.

The strike also disrupted the travelling itineraries of more than 30,000 passengers, including close to 5,300 Taiwanese who were stranded overseas.